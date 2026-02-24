 Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Mentally Ill Man Hacks Married Sister To Death With Machete, Seriously Injures Mother
In Nalasopara, a 40-year-old mentally ill man allegedly killed his sister, Supriya Kanade (35), and critically injured their mother following a minor dispute early Tuesday. The attack, carried out with a machete, marks the fourth murder in Vasai-Virar this week. Police have taken the accused into custody, and the mother is undergoing treatment.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Mentally Ill Man Hacks Married Sister To Death With Machete, Seriously Injures Mother | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nalasopara: In a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, a 40-year-old mentally ill man allegedly hacked his younger sister to death and seriously injured his mother following a minor dispute.

About The Incident

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at the Sarvodaya Vasahat in the Taki Road area of Nalasopara (East).

This marks the fourth murder reported in the Vasai-Virar city limits within a single week, raising serious concerns regarding local safety and crime rates.

The deceased has been identified as Supriya Kanade (35), who resided in the Saidham Welfare Chawl. Her mother and brother, Ajit Malushte (40), lived in the adjacent house. According to reports, Supriya’s husband was away in their native village at the time of the attack.

Around 5:30 AM on Tuesday, a trivial argument broke out between Supriya and Ajit. In a fit of rage, Ajit attacked his sister with a machete (koyta), inflicting deep wounds on her neck and chest. When their mother rushed to intervene and save her daughter, Ajit turned the weapon on her as well, leaving her critically injured.

Supriya Kanade died on the spot due to the severity of her injuries. The mother was rushed to a municipal hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment for serious wounds.

The Tulinj Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have taken the accused, Ajit Malushte, into custody.

Mahendra Kadam, a local resident who reached the spot shortly after the screaming began, shared the harrowing details

"I received information about the incident around 5:30 AM. When I arrived, Supriya was lying in a pool of blood. Her brother, who is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, attacked her with a machete. It is a tragic situation for the entire neighborhood."

The Tulinj Police are currently investigating the matter to determine the exact trigger for the dispute. The repeated instances of violence in the Vasai-Virar area over the past seven days have left residents in a state of fear.

