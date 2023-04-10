Palghar: Contractor found overcharging parking fees during annual Kelwe Fair |

The contractor issuing parking charges receipts was found overcharging. Parking charges of ₹50 were charged instead of ₹20. This was done with forged receipts and during the annual fair of three days. This amount may run in lakhs of rupees. The devotees coming to the Kelwe Fair felt cheated due to this forgery by the overcharging of parking charges.

The coastal village of Kelwe situated in Palghar Taluka is known for its Shree Sitaladevi Mata Mandir and beach. The annual fair of Kelwe was organised from April 5 to 7. Over two lakh Devotees from Palghar District and Mumbai are estimated to be visiting Kelwe during these three days.

Contractor did not preauthenticate receipts with Gram Panchayat

The contractor collecting the parking charges printed special illegal receipts each of ₹50 and collected the charges as private parking charges from the devotees. The Kelwe Grampanchayat awarded the work order to the said contractor on March 28. The contractor was supposed to preauthenticate the receipt with the Grampanchayat and the receipts were supposed to be duly stamped and signed. The contract was functional from April 1.

Tahasildar of Palghar Sunil Shinde observed this discrepancy in the vehicle parking collection receipt and reported it to the Gramsevak and Police Station Incharge of Kelwe. The Gramsevak after a prompt investigation into this matter cancelled the contract on April 7.

The contractor collecting the parking charges in Kelwe was found to be using forged receipts. The amount of parking charges collected illegally from the devotees run more than lakhs of rupees.

Complaint will be launched after assessment

The Kelwe Grampanchayat administration has started investigating this issue and is assessing the amount of forgery. Dinkar Modave, Gramsevak of Kelwe Grampanchayat told FPJ that a police complaint will be filed after the financial misappropriation assessment of the receipts is done.

The Kelwe Grampanchayat had elected a majority of MNS candidates in the elections which took place a few months ago. The citizens and the devotees felt betrayed by the misappropriation of the contracts issued by the current body and the forgery in parking charges collected from the visitors who had come to pay religious tributes in the Mandir.

