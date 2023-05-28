Palghar: College principal booked for molesting 21-year-old student

Representative image | Representative Image

A student has registered a complaint of molestation against the Principal of a reputed College in Palghar District. The same complaint was earlier made to the college administration. But, as no action was taken against her complaint, she decided to register a complaint with the police.

A 21-years-old student of first-year studying in a reputed college in Palghar district has filed complaint of molestation at Kasa Police station against the college principal. The police have registered an FIR under IPC section 354. The complaint is being investigated and the charges are being verified.

The Shameful Incident

A resident of Nagpur enrolled herself for the first year of graduation in April 2022. She had failed in one subject as declared in the result which was out on March 30. On the pretext of reevaluation of the answer sheet, she was called to meet the principal in his office on April 2 this year by an unidentified phone call.

When the complainant reached the principal's office cabin on April 2 (a public holiday), she was allegedly told by the principal that she will have to 'give something' to pass in that paper. The accused allegedly told her that if demands were not met she would fail again in the exam. During this meeting, the accused allegedly inappropriately touched her hand and misbehaved with her, which caused mental harassment to the victim.

Police to take action against the accused

The complainant told about this incident to her mother. She (victim) was called back to her residence in Nagpur. After a few days, the student along with her mother complained to the college administration. The administration had registered the complaint of the student but no action was taken against the accused.

The aggrieved met the police and an FIR was registered on May 25. The police now are assessing the case.