Palghar Celebrates Martyr’s Day To Commemorate Sacrifice Of Freedom Fighters Shot During 1942 Rally | Pankaj S Raut

Palghar celebrates Martyr’s Day on Aug 14 to pay tribute to five martyrs who were shot in 1942 during a freedom struggle. The commercial activities and educational institutions remain closed and a tribute ceremony is organised at Hutatma Chowk in Palghar at 12.39 pm. Elected Representatives, District Executive Office bearers and people participate in a silent march from the Hutatma Smarak to Hutama Chowk to mark respect to martyrs.

After the Quit India movement was announced on Aug 9 1941 in Mumbai the freedom fight fever spread across the taluka. The freedom fighters planned secretly a rally on Aug 14 1942 at Palghar.

Palghar Hutatmas | Pankaj S Raut

About eight to ten thousand freedom fighters from various villages of different age groups in Palghar taluka joined the rally which started about two km away from the railway station.

Details On The 1942 Rally

The rally was planned to move towards the railway station but a flank of freedom fighters from the rally spontaneously turned towards the Tehsildar office to register their protest. The police immediately stopped this group and started Kathi's charge. Undeterred but this action Govind Ganesh Thakur tried to break the police cordon by leaping. He was fired at point-blank range with the tricolour in his hand. Kashinath Hari Pagdhare, Ramchandra Mahadev Churi and Sukur Govind More tried to continue their attempt to move forward and were shot dead on the spot. Ramprasad Tiwari after getting annoyed by this act started pelling brick pieces and the police mercilessly shot him too.

Hutatma Stambh | Pankaj S Raut

Prassana Naik managed to acquire the tricolour and tribute is paid to the same tricolour at the Hutatma Chowk which was constructed in 1951.

People in large numbers gather to pay gratitude to the valour and courage of the martyred freedom fighters of Palghar every year on Aug 14 at 12.39 pm when the first freedom fighter was shot dead.