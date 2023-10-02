 Palghar: Brave Jeweller Dodges Bullets To Foil Armed Robbery Attempt In Boisar
Pankaj S RautUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
2 assailants fire at duo | Representative pic

Palghar: In a daring incident in Nagzari, Boisar, a jeweller's quick reflexes thwarted an armed robbery attempt, preventing the theft of precious jewellery.

A swift reflex reaction to dodge the firing foiled an attempt to rob the jewellery he was carrying home at Nagzari in Boisar.

Three rounds were fired at the jeweller at 8.15 pm and the two unidentified persons fled to the neighbouring farms.

Bhaidas Kandi (age 47) the owner of Durvankur Jewellers situated at Nagzari on the Boisar Chilhar main road which connects NH 48 closed his shop and started for his residence on a two-wheeler which is about a kilometer away on Oct 1. He had been carrying all the valuables in his shop to his residence as there was theft in his shop four years ago.

Armed Robbery Attempt

Two people in the lonely patch of the poorly illuminated section of the road which was some 100 meters from his shop pointed the firearm in Bhaida's direction.

Anticipating foul play, Bhaidas ducked a fire shot which was fired from about 8 to 10 feet from the left side of the road.

Two more shots were aimed in his direction but his swift reaction made Bhaidas escape the attack. This failed the attempt to rob jewellery.

article-image

Escape and Pursuit

The two unidentified people fled into the neighbouring fields taking advantage of the darkness and were not traceable. The police did a combing operation in the nearby villages and deployed vigilance at the checkpost.

The police two emptied rounds of bullets near the spot of the incident. SP Balasaheb Patil visited the spot a few hours after this incident. A dog squad was also brought to help with the investigation. There was no progress in the investigation till evening.

FPJ spoke with Bhaidas Kandi about the firing which he recollected as a frightening experience and was lucky to escape unhurt.

Concerns Over Law and Order

The anti-social elements have popped into their activities in recent times and firearms were used during busy evening time when the working class was returning to their homes at Nagzari.

In a similar incident on May 8, a 23-year-old was attacked by a sickle in a busy commercial complex area in Boisar.

article-image
