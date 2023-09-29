Theft At Kothari Jewellers In MP's Ratlam: Four Accused Identified

Representational Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police identified four out of five burglars involved in theft at Kothari Jewellers in Jaora tehsil.

The shop is owned by Prakash Kothari, a nephew of former cabinet minister Himmat Kothari. Thieves had made away with 5kg of gold and four quintals of silver jewellery worth Rs 5 crore.

Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that thieves were identified as Gangaram alias Gangu Pardi of Khejada village, Pawan Pardi, Kalia alias Hari and Murari of Bilakhedi village of Guna district. The identity of one more accused was yet to be ascertained.

SP Lodha added that after the incident, police registered case under Section 457 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

The incident was reported in the wee hours of September 16. Apart from jewellery, thieves also made away with CCTVs and DVR.

The discovery of scattered jewellery on the road by residents in the morning triggered the alarm. The jewellery store is situated in Bajajkhana, 200 metres from the Ghantaghar police post.

Initial investigation indicated that the culprits gained access to Kothari Jewellers through the backside of Kamalipura, where a construction project was underway.

Scaling the shop's roof, they entered the premises. After forcibly breaking the lock of the door using a crowbar they collected all jewellery within two hours.

Preliminary questioning of the watchman posted outside the shop revealed that he had no awareness of the incident, as the thieves entered through the back door while he stood guard at the front. Further investigations are underway.

