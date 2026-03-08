Palghar: BJP Corporators' Raid At VVMC Hospital In Vasai Uncovers Expired Medicines, Sparks Corruption Storm | Representative Image

Vasai: A sudden raid by BJP corporators at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVMC) D.M. Petit Hospital has sparked a massive controversy. The inspection revealed that patients were allegedly being administered expired medicines, leading to an immediate outcry over the state of public health administration.

The incident has stripped away the facade of the Municipal Corporation’s healthcare system, hinting at a potentially deep-rooted corruption racket.

Acting on a tip-off regarding a stockpile of bogus and expired drugs, BJP Group Leader Ashok Shelke, along with corporators Abhay Kakkad and Vishal Jadhav, conducted a surprise visit to the facility.

During the search of the hospital’s warehouse, the team discovered a large quantity of medicines well past their expiration dates. Furthermore, it was observed that doctors were allegedly prescribing specific pharmaceutical brands, fueling suspicions of a "commission-based" racket between hospital staff and private companies.

Serious Allegations Against Health Officials

Ashok Shelke launched a direct attack on the Municipal Corporation’s Health Officer, Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary.

"Dr. Chaudhary is running a massive medicine racket within the corporation, effectively gambling with the lives of poor patients," Shelke alleged.

Reports suggest that Dr. Chaudhary became unavailable for comment and went "off the grid" shortly after the irregularities were brought to light.

Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the Vasai Police have sealed the hospital’s medicine warehouse. The police have taken possession of the keys and are currently conducting a panchnama (official record) of the entire stock. An investigation is underway to determine the scale of the racket and identify all parties involved.

The incident has caused widespread outrage among citizens. For the underprivileged who rely entirely on government hospitals, discovering that life-saving drugs could actually be life-threatening is a devastating blow. Local residents have termed the act a "stain on humanity," calling for the strictest possible action against those responsible for compromising patient safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/