Mumbai: Man Caught Secretly Filming Women Near Khar Subway Slapped, Dragged To Police Station - VIDEO |

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after a man was allegedly caught secretly filming women near Khar Subway in Mumbai. The incident comes at a time when conversations around women’s rights and safety are gaining momentum across the city on International Women’s Day.

The video was shared online by a passerby who claimed to have witnessed the incident while walking along the busy road near the subway.

According to the description shared with the video, the individual noticed a man standing near the roadside holding his phone in a way that appeared suspicious. After observing him closely, the person realised he was allegedly recording videos of women passing through the area.

Confrontation On A Busy Road

The individual confronted the man immediately after noticing the alleged behaviour. In the video description, the person claimed the man was a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who had come to Mumbai for employment.

Angered by the act, the person scolded him publicly and reportedly slapped him during the confrontation. The individual also claimed to have checked the man’s phone and gathered evidence of the recordings.

The incident attracted attention from people nearby, with several passersby stopping to watch the confrontation unfold on the roadside.

Taken To Khar Police Station

The person who recorded the video said they dragged the accused to the Khar police station and submitted the evidence to authorities.

While there has been no official confirmation from the police regarding the details of the case, the video has quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Women’s Day Renews Focus On Safety

The incident has reignited discussions about women’s safety in public spaces, especially as the country observes International Women’s Day.

Many users online said the episode highlights everyday challenges women continue to face while travelling through busy city roads. Others praised the individual who confronted the man, saying public intervention can play an important role in deterring such behaviour.

As the city marks Women’s Day with events and campaigns celebrating women’s achievements, the viral video has also served as a stark reminder that safety in public spaces remains an ongoing concern.