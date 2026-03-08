Mumbai: Bomb Threat Email Claiming Blast Planned At 4 PM Today Triggers Panic At Nair Hospital; Police Launch Probe | Representative Image

Mumbai: Panic gripped BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after the facility received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and would explode at 4 pm. Hospital authorities immediately alerted the Mumbai Police, following which bomb detection and disposal squads and police teams rushed to the site and conducted a thorough search of the hospital premises. Officials said nothing suspicious was found during the inspection.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the threatening email warned doctors and hospital staff to remain alert, triggering concern among patients and employees at the busy medical facility. A case has been registered against an unknown person, and cops have launched a probe to trace the sender.

Man Held For Sending Bomb Threats To Nearly 50 Locations

The incident comes just days after Mumbai Police arrested a 28-year-old man from New Barrackpore in connection with a series of bomb threat emails sent to establishments across the country.

The accused, identified as Saurav Biswas, allegedly sent threatening emails to nearly 50 locations over the past five days, including schools, metro stations and the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

Police said one such email was sent on February 27 at around 8:46 am to several schools and metro authorities, claiming that a bomb would explode within two days. Following the alert, a case was registered at Dindoshi Police Station and a technical investigation was launched.

Using digital surveillance and email analysis, cops traced the source of the messages to New Barrackpore. A special team from Dindoshi Police Station was then dispatched to West Bengal, where the suspect was eventually apprehended.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/