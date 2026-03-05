Mumbai Police Arrests 28-Year-Old Man From West Bengal For Sending Bomb Threat Emails To Multiple Locations Across India | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly sending a series of bomb threat emails targeting several locations across India, triggering widespread panic among the public.

Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, Saurav Biswas, from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal for sending bomb threats to around 50 locations across India, including schools, metro stations, and the stock exchange in Mumbai. The accused sent threatening emails over the past… pic.twitter.com/3ntmgEjbGw — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2026

According to an IANS report, the accused has been identified as Saurav Biswas, a resident of New Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. According to the report, Biswas allegedly sent threatening emails to nearly 50 establishments across the country over the past five days, including schools, metro stations and the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

An email was reportedly sent to various schools and metros on February 27 at 8.46 am, following which a case was registered at the Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. The email claimed that a bomb would explode within the next two days, prompting immediate action from security agencies. A team of police teams began a technical investigation to trace the origin of the message.

Investigators were able to track the sender through technical surveillance and email analysis, which led them to New Barrackpore in West Bengal. Based on the digital trail, the Mumbai Police send a special team from Dindoshi Police Station to West Bengal to apprehend the suspect.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Biswas had allegedly sent similar bomb threat emails to authorities in Ahmedabad on February 16. The Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Police had earlier registered a case in connection with the threats and detained him on March 1.

Following his detention in Gujarat, the Mumbai Police took custody of the accused for further investigation into the threats issued to establishments in Mumbai.

The accused is currently being interrogated to determine the motive behind the emails. Investigators are examining whether the threats were meant as a prank or if they are linked to a larger conspiracy or network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/