Palghar Administration Launches Dedicated CSR Portal To Fast-Track District Development Projects | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has launched a dedicated CSR coordination portal to streamline the allocation and utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for development projects across the district.

The initiative aims to bring companies, implementing agencies and government departments onto a common, transparent platform to identify local needs, facilitate project implementation and monitor outcomes.

The portal was launched as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan during the CSR conclave titled ‘Viksit Palghar: An Alliance for Development’, organised at Govardhan EcoVillage in Wada taluka.

Aligning CSR funds with development priorities

Speaking at the event, Palghar Collector and District Magistrate Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said the initiative would help align CSR investments with the district’s development priorities, ensuring that funds translate into tangible and measurable outcomes rather than merely being spent.

The initiative focuses on six key sectors – healthcare, education, skill development and livelihoods, water management, agriculture and renewable energy. Through coordinated planning between the district administration, industries and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the portal is expected to facilitate need-based interventions and improve accountability in the implementation of development projects.

Senior officials present at the conclave included Praveen Pardeshi, Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation; P.K. Siddharth Ramkumar, Project Officer, Jawhar; Rahul Mhatre from the Chief Minister’s Office; and Gaurang Das, Director of Govardhan EcoVillage, along with Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, and representatives from the corporate sector, NGOs and the district administration.

Mapping local needs and projects

Over the past few months, the Palghar district administration has conducted surveys and documented local requirements across the five identified sectors through various government departments.

This exercise is expected to help companies interested in contributing CSR funds access information on specific local needs, proposed projects and anticipated outcomes. The portal will also facilitate project selection, provide information on implementing agencies and enable companies to track the progress of initiatives supported through their contributions.

The administration aims to ensure that CSR funding is directed towards clearly identified needs and development priorities rather than being allocated solely on the basis of general requests.

Dedicated CSR cell

To facilitate implementation, a dedicated District CSR Cell has been established at the Collector’s Office. The cell will serve as a single point of contact for companies seeking assistance with necessary permissions, coordination with government departments and project implementation.

The move is expected to reduce administrative hurdles and improve coordination between corporate partners and government agencies, thereby accelerating development initiatives.

Integrating CSR with government-funded infrastructure

A key feature of the initiative is the integration of CSR funding with infrastructure and facilities being developed through government funds. For instance, while a school building may be constructed using government funding, CSR contributions could support science laboratories and digital learning facilities. Similarly, healthcare centres could receive diagnostic equipment and specialist services, while water conservation projects could benefit from community participation and support for maintenance.

The approach is intended to prevent duplication of expenditure and maximise the impact of available resources.

Focus on tribal communities and livelihoods

With major infrastructure projects such as the Vadhvan Port, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Tarapur industrial area creating new economic opportunities, the district administration is seeking to ensure that the benefits of development reach local communities.

Priority areas will include skill training for local youth, improved access to quality education, better water availability and market linkages for farmers, and initiatives to strengthen women’s economic empowerment.

The administration has also emphasised the importance of preserving Palghar’s cultural and natural heritage, including Warli art, tribal traditions and nature-aligned ways of life, alongside the district’s economic development.

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A model for ‘Viksit Maharashtra’

The district administration views the CSR coordination initiative as a potential model for district-level development in line with the state’s broader vision of a Viksit Maharashtra.

The approach seeks to bring together government resources, corporate contributions and the expertise of civil society organisations to address development gaps through coordinated planning and implementation.

The administration has reiterated that the objective is not merely to mobilise funds, but to establish effective partnerships, ensure transparent utilisation and deliver measurable benefits to communities, particularly those at the grassroots level.

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