Ghatkopar Investment Fraud: 5 Booked For Allegedly Duping Investors Of ₹3.57 Crore | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 3.57 crore by promising lucrative returns through purported IPO and stock market investment schemes in Ghatkopar.

The accused include Ghatkopar residents Nemin Kirit Dani, Neha Nemin Dani, Sarla Kirit Dani and Kirit Dani, along with Vinit Rita, described as a sub-broker associated with Inventure Growth & Securities Limited.

According to the FIR, homemaker Zarna Mitul Dadia, 44, and her family were allegedly cheated of Rs 2.77 crore, while Hiten Ghanshyam Mehta, 55, allegedly lost Rs 80 lakh.

Investments allegedly secured through personal ties

According to the complaint, Dadia, a resident of Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar East, became acquainted with the Dani couple through a friendship between their daughters. The accused allegedly exploited this relationship to gain her family's confidence and induce them to invest in the stock market between June 2025 and June 2026.

Dadia told police that she had been investing in mutual funds, equities and other financial instruments for several years. Neha Dani allegedly claimed that her husband worked as a broker associated with a reputed securities firm and earned substantial returns, encouraging Dadia to invest through him.

In April 2025, the Dani couple allegedly introduced Dadia's husband to Rita, claiming that he was a registered sub-broker of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited, a company associated with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The investors were allegedly promised guaranteed monthly returns of five per cent on their principal investment.

Initial returns prompt larger investments

The complainant alleged that initial investments yielded attractive returns, prompting the family to invest larger sums. Nemin Dani allegedly completed the registration formalities and obtained the necessary documents. Dadia's mother-in-law reportedly invested Rs 1 crore through RTGS transfers in IPO and stock schemes in June and July 2025.

Rita allegedly circulated investment scheme advertisements through WhatsApp. When investors sought repayment after returns stopped, the accused allegedly cited adverse market conditions and warned them that their investments could be lost if they continued demanding their money.

During a subsequent meeting, Rita allegedly sought additional time for repayment, citing the impact of the war and other external factors on the market. The investors agreed to extend the deadline until March 31, 2026.

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Cheque dishonoured after repayment assurance

On March 1, 2026, Nemin Dani allegedly issued a cheque for Rs 1.25 crore drawn on Kotak Mahindra Bank's Ghatkopar East branch and asked the investors to deposit it in May. The cheque was subsequently dishonoured due to insufficient funds, following which Dadia approached the police.

The complainant further alleged that notices on the NSE and BSE websites warned the public about individuals misusing the name of Inventure Growth & Securities Limited. The accused allegedly used the company's name to create a fictitious entity and collected investments through a Yes Bank account in Chembur.

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Police register case against five

Police have registered a case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

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