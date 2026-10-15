Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves Proposal To Launch Its Own Public Transport Service | AI Representational Image

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday approved a proposal to launch its own transport service, along with several civic development and youth welfare initiatives, during its special general body meeting held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha in Panvel.

The meeting, numbered 11, was chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil and saw discussions and approval of various proposals, including the construction of road overbridges (ROBs) through Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) at locations within the civic limits where railway gates are absent.

Civic infrastructure proposals approved

The general body also approved a proposal seeking administrative approval for 78 works under the District Annual Plan (General) 2025-26, under the district-level Nagarotthan Mahabhiyan scheme.

Free skill training for local youth

In a move aimed at improving employment opportunities for local youth, the civic body approved free skill development training programmes for young residents of the municipal corporation area. The courses will cover both technical and non-technical subjects. It also cleared a proposal to provide free training related to Navi Mumbai International Airport, aimed at preparing local youth for potential employment opportunities linked to the aviation sector.

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Another proposal approved by the general body involves conducting free technical and small entrepreneurship development training programmes for local youth in collaboration with the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED).

Tree Authority Committee formation approved

The meeting also approved a proposal to nominate members to constitute a Tree Authority Committee for the Panvel Municipal Corporation area.

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