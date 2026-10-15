Maharashtra MBBS, BDS Admission 2026 Deadline Extended Till October 16, Check Round 3 Seat Vacancy | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the third round of centralised admissions for the academic year 2026-27 till 3 pm on October 16.

A total of 10,394 students have secured admission against 11,340 seats available in the third round, leaving 946 seats vacant. The CET Cell has urged eligible candidates to complete their admission formalities within the extended deadline.

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Deadline extended following MCC decision

The original deadline for candidates allotted seats in colleges under the third round was October 14. The extension follows the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, extending the deadline for reporting to allotted colleges till October 16.

In line with the MCC's revised timeline, candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats in Maharashtra must report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process by 3 pm on October 16.

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Stray vacancy round schedule cancelled

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has cancelled the online stray vacancy round schedule that was published on October 12. A revised schedule for the online stray vacancy round will be announced shortly, the authority said.

Candidates awaiting further admission updates have been advised to follow official announcements from the Maharashtra CET Cell for details of the revised schedule and subsequent admission procedures.

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