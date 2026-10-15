Mumbai's Koliwada Land Boundaries To Be Redrawn As Maha Govt Orders Fresh Survey Of 8 Areas | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government has decided to demarcate the lands of three additional Koliwadas in Dahisar Gaothan, Kandarpada Gaothan-Dahisar, and Kandarpada Gaothan-Eksar. The boundaries of the remaining areas of five Koliwadas, namely Khardanda, Juhu Koliwada, Juhu Moragaon Koliwada, Madh and Versova, will also be fixed beyond their earlier demarcation.

Committee formed for land demarcation

A committee has been formed for this demarcation under the Deputy Director of Land Records, Konkan Division. The committee has been asked to submit a self-explanatory report with recommendations to the government within three months. Its chairperson has also been given the authority to invite experts, retired officials or other suitable persons as special invitees to the committee’s meetings, as required.

मुंबईतील कोळीवाड्यांच्या सीमांकनासाठी फडणवीस सरकारचा महत्त्वपूर्ण निर्णय!मुंबई शहर व उपनगरातील कोळीवाड्यांचे सीमांकन अधिक स्पष्ट व सर्वसमावेशक करण्याच्या दृष्टीने फडणवीस सरकारने महत्त्वपूर्ण निर्णय घेतला आहे. यानुसार, खारदांडा, जुहू कोळीवाडा, जुहू मोरागाव कोळीवाडा, मढ आणि वर्सोवा या ५ कोळीवाड्यांच्या पूर्वीच्या सीमांकनाव्यतिरिक्त वाढीव क्षेत्राचे सीमांकन करण्यात येणार आहे. तसेच, दहिसर गावठाण, कांदरपाडा गावठाण दहिसर आणि कांदरपाडा गावठाण एकसर या ३ नवीन कोळीवाड्यांचेही सीमांकन करण्यात येणार आहे.मुख्यमंत्री मा. @Dev_Fadnavis जी यांच्या सूचनेनुसार घेतलेल्या या निर्णयामुळे कोळीवाड्यांच्या सीमांकन प्रक्रियेत राहिलेल्या त्रुटी दूर करून संबंधित क्षेत्रांचा समावेश करण्याच्या कार्यवाहीला गती मिळणार आहे.धन्यवाद मा. देवेंद्रजी!@PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @maharevenue @MahaDGIPR @IGR_Maharashtra @mybmc #Maharashtra #KoliwadaBoundaryDemarcation #MaharashtraGovernment #MumbaiDevelopment #RevenueMinister #ChandrashekharBawankule #KoliCommunity — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) October 15, 2026

Of the total 29 Koliwadas in the Mumbai suburbs, the survey of 23 has already been completed. However, the government had received representations from elected representatives saying that some areas were missed during the survey and that some Koliwadas were left out. After considering this, the government has decided to demarcate the additional areas and the Koliwadas that were left out.

Seven Mumbai Koliwadas await demarcation

The issue of demarcating seven major Koliwadas in Mumbai city has also been pending for many years. The state government had earlier set up a high-level committee for the demarcation of these seven Koliwadas: Sewri, Sion, Colaba, Mahim, Mandvi-Prince’s Dock, Worli and Cuffe Parade. This committee has been given the responsibility of submitting recommendations on the demarcation.

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Revenue minister stresses transparency

“The Koli community in Mumbai and the suburbs are the original inhabitants of this area. It is important that the boundaries of their traditional settlements and lands be made clear. The emphasis will be on completing this process transparently, taking into account available records and the actual situation,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

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