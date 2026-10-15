Mumbai's Koliwada Land Boundaries To Be Redrawn As Maha Govt Orders Fresh Survey Of 8 Areas

Mumbai: The state government has decided to demarcate the lands of three additional Koliwadas in Dahisar Gaothan, Kandarpada Gaothan-Dahisar, and Kandarpada Gaothan-Eksar. The boundaries of the remaining areas of five Koliwadas, namely Khardanda, Juhu Koliwada, Juhu Moragaon Koliwada, Madh and Versova, will also be fixed beyond their earlier demarcation.
Committee formed for land demarcation
A committee has been formed for this demarcation under the Deputy Director of Land Records, Konkan Division. The committee has been asked to submit a self-explanatory report with recommendations to the government within three months. Its chairperson has also been given the authority to invite experts, retired officials or other suitable persons as special invitees to the committee’s meetings, as required.
Of the total 29 Koliwadas in the Mumbai suburbs, the survey of 23 has already been completed. However, the government had received representations from elected representatives saying that some areas were missed during the survey and that some Koliwadas were left out. After considering this, the government has decided to demarcate the additional areas and the Koliwadas that were left out.
Seven Mumbai Koliwadas await demarcation
The issue of demarcating seven major Koliwadas in Mumbai city has also been pending for many years. The state government had earlier set up a high-level committee for the demarcation of these seven Koliwadas: Sewri, Sion, Colaba, Mahim, Mandvi-Prince’s Dock, Worli and Cuffe Parade. This committee has been given the responsibility of submitting recommendations on the demarcation.
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Revenue minister stresses transparency
“The Koli community in Mumbai and the suburbs are the original inhabitants of this area. It is important that the boundaries of their traditional settlements and lands be made clear. The emphasis will be on completing this process transparently, taking into account available records and the actual situation,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
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