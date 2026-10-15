Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Directs Timely Completion Of Air India Building Renovation, New Administrative Block & Manora MLA Hostel | File Pic

Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday directed officials and contractors to ensure that the renovation of the Air India building at Nariman Point, construction of the new administrative building near Mantralaya and reconstruction of the Manora MLA Hostel are completed with high standards of quality and within stipulated deadlines.

During a review of infrastructure projects in Mumbai, Bhosale assessed the progress of civil and electrical works, construction activities, administrative procedures and future planning. He also reviewed road development projects in the Umarkhed-Mahagaon Assembly constituency in Yavatmal district, stressing the need to improve road safety, connectivity and infrastructure quality.

Air India building renovation gathers pace

The state government has initiated administrative procedures for renovating the Air India building at Nariman Point after taking possession of the property. Administrative approval has been granted for civil and electrical works, while estimates have been prepared and submitted for technical approval.

The appointment of an architect and electrical consultant, along with the status of the tendering process, was also reviewed. The old Air India logo has been removed, and the Sir J.J. Directorate of Art is working on the design of a new logo.

Bhosale directed officials to expedite the remaining administrative procedures, maintain close coordination between agencies and ensure that civil and electrical works meet the prescribed quality standards.

New administrative building near Mantralaya

During an inspection of the new administrative building coming up near Garden Gate in the Mantralaya परिसर, the minister reviewed the construction progress and instructed officials to accelerate the remaining work.

The building will accommodate various government offices and facilities, including an entrance lobby for the Chief Minister, a cafeteria, VIP and reception rooms, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund office, a Viksit Maharashtra cell and office space for different departments.

The major structural work has reached an advanced stage, and the external façade has been completed. ACP cladding, spider glazing and other façade-related works are progressing, while most of the flooring has been completed. Partitioning, electrical installations and other interior works are underway on the remaining floors.

Bhosale directed officials and contractors to increase manpower and machinery wherever necessary, speed up construction and improve coordination to prevent delays. He emphasised that safety, construction quality and the timely delivery of essential government infrastructure must remain priorities.

Manora MLA Hostel reconstruction reviewed

The minister also inspected the reconstruction of the Manora MLA Hostel and reviewed the quality of flats, flooring and other ongoing works.

The project envisages modern, environment-friendly buildings comprising two towers and other structures, with provisions aimed at securing green building certification.

Foundation work for Tower A has been completed, and slabs on most floors have been cast. Tower B has also made substantial progress, with work on the remaining slabs underway. Interior construction, flooring, plumbing, electrical installations, air-conditioning and fire-safety systems are progressing in both towers. Work on the other buildings is also underway.

Bhosale instructed officials to maintain high construction standards and ensure that flooring, interiors, electrical systems and other facilities conform to prescribed specifications. He also called for regular monitoring and timely completion of the remaining work.

Road development in Umarkhed-Mahagaon

Bhosale held a meeting with Umarkhed-Mahagaon MLA Kisan Wankhede to review road improvement and widening projects in the constituency.

The review covered the Umarkhed-Dhanki-Karli State Highway and the Vidul-Chalgani-Sakhara-Kharus-Devsari road up to the district boundary, both in Yavatmal district's Pusad and Umarkhed talukas.

The meeting discussed upgrading and widening the roads, constructing cement concrete stretches and permanent drains, developing bus stops and bus bays, and rebuilding major and minor bridges and culverts wherever required.

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Considering increasing traffic, road safety requirements and future development needs, Bhosale directed officials to plan the inclusion of additional works under HAM-3, making necessary modifications to the scope of already approved projects wherever required.

He stressed the need to improve rural connectivity and make roads safer, more durable and convenient for commuters.

The review meetings were attended by senior Public Works Department officials, including Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar, Roads Secretary Sharad Rajbhoj, Buildings Secretary Abasaheb Nagargoje and Mumbai Chief Engineer Pragya Walke. Officials from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation and other concerned agencies also attended the meeting on road development in Umarkhed-Mahagaon.

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