IRCTC, Maharashtra Forest Department Join Hands To Launch 'Vandarshan' Wildlife Tourism Packages | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The West Zone of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, has announced plans to launch a special series of wildlife tour packages commencing from November 19. ‘Vandarshan – Explore Nature. Discover Wildlife’ aims to promote Maharashtra’s rich wildlife heritage through integrated travel experiences combining rail connectivity, accommodation, local transportation and wildlife safari arrangements.

Five wildlife itineraries planned

Under the initial phase, IRCTC has planned five distinctive itineraries covering prominent tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries across Maharashtra and adjoining wildlife landscapes. Each package is designed as a four-night, five-day tour by Vidarbha Express. The onward travel will depart from Mumbai every Thursday, and return travel from Gondia every Sunday.

The five Vandarshan itineraries include Tadoba with Bor Tiger Reserve, Tadoba with Navegaon–Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Pench with Umred–Paoni–Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Tadoba with Umred–Paoni–Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary and Tadoba with Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The collaboration aims to offer opportunities to travellers to explore diverse forest landscapes, experience the thrill of wildlife safaris and discover the region’s remarkable biodiversity.

Confirmed tickets and safari permits

A key feature of the Vandarshan packages is the provision of confirmed train tickets and confirmed wildlife safari permits, as specified under the respective package arrangements. By integrating these essential travel components, IRCTC aims to simplify holiday planning and provide travellers with a convenient and organised wildlife tourism experience.

According to IRCTC, each departure will have a limited inventory of six berths in 3AC and six berths in 2AC, offering a select group of travellers the opportunity to combine comfortable rail travel with an immersive wildlife holiday. The packages are designed for wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, nature lovers, families and adventure seekers looking to discover the region’s natural treasures through organised tour arrangements.

Expanding experiential wildlife tourism

Through Vandarshan, IRCTC West Zone seeks to expand its experiential tourism portfolio while highlighting Maharashtra’s diverse wildlife destinations. The initiative also underscores the potential of collaboration between tourism organisations and forest authorities in developing organised and visitor-friendly wildlife tourism experiences.

QCI to undertake safety checks at IRCTC catering units

IRCTC signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to implement a digital, independent third-party food safety and hygiene audit system across all its catering units, including trains and stations.

Digital audits and hygiene compliance

Under this alliance, certified QCI professionals will perform unannounced quarterly and half-yearly inspections to enforce strict compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations. To ensure complete transparency, inspectors will utilise QCI's digital infrastructure, including a proprietary mobile app equipped with geo-tagging, time-stamping and real-time photo evidence. Audit reports submitted within 24 hours will enable immediate Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) tracking and vendor accountability.

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Partnership to strengthen catering standards

The MoU was signed by IRCTC's General Manager for Quality and Projects, Sudhir Warrier, and QCI's Principal Advisor, Subroto Ghosh. Leveraging QCI’s extensive background in national surveillance initiatives, the partnership guaranteed zero-compromise onboard dining, standardised station kitchens, mandatory staff hygiene protocols and strict sanitary storage compliance. Moving forward, the framework is also said to enable future joint ventures, including passenger satisfaction surveys, infrastructure audits and specialised staff training.

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