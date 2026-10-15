FDA Crackdown On Loose Spices Sparks Concerns Over Livelihoods Of Women's Self-Help Groups, Small Retailers | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra FDA’s crackdown on loose spices could put small retailers and women’s self-help groups in a bind, even as wholesale traders at APMC Vashi expect little disruption to their business. While traders say packaged spices dominate wholesale sales, loose spices account for an estimated 10% to 15% of retail sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the annual spice trade is valued at around Rs 8,000 crore.

Bhimji Bhanushali, president of the Grain, Rice and Oilseeds Merchants Association (GROMA), said he expects the decision to be rolled back, drawing a parallel with the earlier move concerning loose oil. He pointed out that several women’s self-help groups are involved in producing and selling loose spices, and the restrictions could affect their livelihoods.

Small producers face additional costs

If implemented strictly, the order could create difficulties for small-scale producers and sellers who depend on loose sales to reach local consumers. Shifting entirely to packaged products could entail additional costs for these businesses, particularly women’s self-help groups operating on limited resources.

Amrish Bator, former chairman of the Bombay Mudibazar Kirana Merchants Association at APMC Vashi, said the impact on wholesale traders would be limited as most of their business involves packaged spices. However, the retail segment could face some disruption as a section of consumers continues to buy loose spices.

Traders raise concerns over enforcement

Bator said the FDA had already conducted a large number of inspections since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA commissioner, but no major violations had been found in the APMC Vashi spice market, according to him.

“The major issue is the use of pesticides, and there is a need to work on that,” Bator said, stressing the need to focus on the key concerns affecting spice quality.

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Balancing food safety and livelihoods

The FDA’s enforcement drive aims to strengthen food safety and ensure compliance with prescribed standards. However, traders believe implementation should also consider the practical challenges faced by small retailers and self-help groups.

With the MMR’s spice trade estimated at Rs 8,000 crore annually, the order has brought the challenge of balancing consumer safety with the livelihoods of small-scale producers and traditional retail businesses into focus.

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