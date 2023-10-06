Palghar: Adequate Rainfall In September Resolves Water Supply Issue In The District, Neighboring Areas

Representative Image

Adequate rainfall in September seems to have resolved the issue of water supply in Palghar district and its neighboring areas for the coming months. Major dams that supply water to urban areas are filled up to 90%.

Less rainfall in August has raised concerns about water levels in reservoirs.

The water reservoirs are the major source of water supply to Palghar, Dahanu, Jawhar Municipal Council, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, as well as Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Water that goes out under several water supply schemes from these reservoirs quench the thrust of rural population in the Palghar district.

While the Vandri and Kavdas dams are 100% full, the Damani dam with a higher storage capacity in comparison with the two is almost full. The other minor irrigation projects in the Palghar district are also filled up to 90% of their capacity.

