 Political Fervor in Palghar: Local Elections to Encompass 51 Gram Panchayats
Pankaj S RautUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Political Fervor in Palghar: Local Elections to Encompass 51 Gram Panchayats | representative pic

Palghar: 51-gram panchayats in eight talukas of Palghar district are going for elections next month. Most of the gram panchayats have a large population, and political parties have geared up to face this election, which will help them judge the voters' sentiments for the upcoming parliamentary and legislative elections.

2359 gram panchayats and the same number of direct sarpanch elections in the state are scheduled on November 5. The by-elections for 2950 gram panchayat members and 130 sarpanch seats are also scheduled for the same date.

17 gram panchayats in Dahanu taluka, 16 in Palghar, eight in Talasari, four in Mokhada, three in Vasai, two in Vikramgad, and one in Jawhar are the number of local self-government bodies that will go for election.

article-image

