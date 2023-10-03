Maharashtra: Elections For 2359 Gram Panchayats Next Month | Representative Image

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner UPS Madan announced the program for the election of around 2,950 members from 2,359 gram Panchayats in the state, along with 130 vacancies of Sarpanch. All these elections will be held on November 5," he said. Madan mentioned that the election code of conduct would be enforced in all these Gram Panchayats starting today.

Nominations will be accepted between October 16 and 20, scrutiny of applications will be conducted on October 23, and the last date for withdrawal will be October 25. The allocation of symbols will also take place on that day, with voting scheduled for November 5. Vote counting will occur on November 6. In the naxal-infested area of Gadchiroli, voting will only be permitted until 3:30 pm, and counting will take place on November 7, according to a note from the state election commission released on Tuesday.

