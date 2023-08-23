Navi Mumbai: Vindhane Group Gram Panchayat Gets Funds For Infra Development |

Navi Mumbai: Vindhane Group Gram Panchayat in Uran Taluka will get a grant of Rs. 6.66 crore for comprehensive development initiatives, said Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi. The funds have been approved to speed up the overall progress of the region, including the construction of a much-needed assembly hall.

Of the total funds allocated, Rs. 4.5 crore will be used for asphalting the Vindhane to Borkhar road, Rs. 40 lakh for concretising the Vindhane to Chala Pada road, Rs. 20 lakh for renovation of an auditorium at Borkhar, and Rs. 15 lakh for the construction of an assembly hall at Borkar.

In addition, funds have also been allocated for the concreting of internal roads and other crucial infrastructure improvements in the region.

Uran MLA Stresses On Development Efforts

Baldi stressed the importance of connecting remote areas like Borkhar in Uran taluka to the broader development efforts within the constituency. He highlighted that the stalled Borkhar creek bridge on the Goa highway, which is expected to receive funding of approximately ₹4,000 crore for a two-lane road, will be instrumental in transforming the area. This initiative, endorsed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aims to bridge the gap between remote communities and urban development hubs.

