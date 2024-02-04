 Palghar Accident Video: 3 Thrown Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Highway Crossing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Accident Video: 3 Thrown Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Highway Crossing

Palghar Accident Video: 3 Thrown Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Highway Crossing

The motorcycle sustained significant damage in the accident, and two individuals suffered severe injuries, while one person sustained minor injuries

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
X

In a chilling video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, a car can be seen crashing into a motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar. As per reports, the fatal accident has left three individuals riding on the motorcycle injured, with no reported fatalities. 

The accident occurred on the Boisar-Chilhar MADC Road, near Gundalejavla in Palghar. The entire incident was recorded on the dashboard camera of the four-wheeler.

In the video of the incident, a speeding car can be seen approaching an intersection on the highway when, all of a sudden, a two-wheeler appeared out of nowhere in its path, resulting in a severe collision. The force of the collision caused the three individuals on the motorcycle to be thrown off to the side, and the bike skidded away. A loud crash was heard, prompting bystanders to rush to the scene to offer assistance.

Watch the video here:

The motorcycle sustained significant damage in the accident, and two individuals suffered severe injuries, while one person sustained minor injuries. All three injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment.

Read Also
Palghar: Mother and Infant Killed in Bike Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway
article-image

The entire incident has been captured on the dashboard camera of the four-wheeler, providing valuable evidence for further investigation. Local authorities are examining the footage to determine the exact cause of the accident and to establish any potential negligence on the part of either driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IN PICS: Mulund Residents Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project By Forming Human Chain

IN PICS: Mulund Residents Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project By Forming Human Chain

Palghar Accident Video: 3 Thrown Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Highway Crossing

Palghar Accident Video: 3 Thrown Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Highway Crossing

Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch...

Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Turns Blind Eye To Rise In Road Mishaps Due To Stray Animals; Civic Shelters...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Turns Blind Eye To Rise In Road Mishaps Due To Stray Animals; Civic Shelters...

Navi Mumbai: 3 Booked For Duping Airoli Woman Of ₹18 Lakh By Promising Jobs To Her Kin

Navi Mumbai: 3 Booked For Duping Airoli Woman Of ₹18 Lakh By Promising Jobs To Her Kin