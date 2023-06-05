Palghar: Mother and Infant Killed in Bike Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway | FPJ

Palghar: In a tragic accident near Charoti, Dahanu Taluka, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, a mother and her infant lost their lives when their bike on which they were travelling with their family was struck by a vehicle. Barku Davala, a 45-year-old resident of Dhavali Pada in Sativali village, Palghar Taluka, was en route to Vedanta Hospital in Dhundhalwadi, Dahanu Taluka, accompanied by his wife, two daughters, and three-year-old infant.

Two daughters grieveously injured

The family of 5 was traveling on a motorbike along the Gujarat side lane when an unidentified vehicle collided with them at around 5:45 pm on the Vivalewadi bridge near Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir in Dahanu Taluka. Tragically, Keru Davala, 40, the mother, and Jaivik, the three-year-old child, succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Barku Davala and his two daughters, Suvarna, 13, and Prachi, 10, sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Subdistrict Hospital in Kasa.

API Shrikant Shinde, the officer in charge of the Kasa police station, is leading the investigation into the accident.