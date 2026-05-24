Palghar Accident: Dumper Truck Crashes, Gets Stuck In Bridge Structure On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway At Vasai's Kopar Phata; Picture Surfaces

Dumper Truck Gets Stuck In Bridge Structure On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway At Vasai's Kopar Phata - Picture Surfaces |

Palghar: An accident took place at Kopar Phata in Vasai Taluka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway after a dumper truck crashed into the steel structure of a bridge.

According to a report by HP Live News, visuals showed the dumper stuck between the roadway and the bridge's steel framework, suspended in the air. The report stated that the accident is suspected to have occurred after a button in the dumper's hydraulic system was accidentally pressed.

The accident reportedly took place after the truck crashed into the steel structure of the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway bridge. Due to the incident, traffic movement towards Gujarat was also disrupted.

Read Also Mumbai Accident Video: Elderly Woman Dies After Being Hit By Dumper Truck In Bandra

The report also stated that the police and administrative officials reached the spot, and efforts are currently underway to remove the dumper.

Meanwhile, in a recent incident, a 40-year-old man was killed in a tragic hit-and-run incident after a speeding dumper ran him over in Chunabhatti.

The driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled. In another incident, a 28-year-old advocate died after being run over by a tanker in Kharghar, triggering protests by angry residents who blocked the road demanding the immediate arrest of the driver.

The incident occurred when the victim was riding a two-wheeler with his friend. As they passed near Vardhman Jewellers, a speeding dumper hit their bike, causing Lohar to fall under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle. He was crushed on the spot, while his friend fell aside and survived.

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