Mumbai Accident: 2-Wheeler Rider Dies In Collision With Truck On BPT Road In Sewri

Mumbai: A fatal accident involving a truck and a two-wheeler was reported on BPT (Bombay Port Trust) Road in Mumbai's Sewri area on Wednesday, May 13. In a deadly crash, the two-wheeler driver lost his life.

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The truck driver has reportedly been detained, as visuals showed the truck involved in the accident parked outside the Sewri Police Station. The two-wheeler involved in the crash was a blue Suzuki Access bearing an MH-01 registration number, which belongs to the Tardeo RTO in South Mumbai.

The truck involved in the accident was registered in Maharashtra with an MH-46 registration code, which belongs to the Panvel RTO.

Currently, there is no information on how the deadly crash occurred or the identity of the deceased rider. Further details regarding the accident on the busy roadway are awaited.

In February, a similar accident took place on the BPT road, where a 13-year-old girl lost her life after being crushed under a container truck. The accident was allegedly triggered by a Bolero vehicle driven in the wrong direction by a police constable attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Earlier today, a tempo carrying mangoes overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near the Chamadra bridge close to the Ghol toll plaza, leading to chaotic scenes as residents rushed to gather the fruit scattered across the road.

According to reports, the vehicle was transporting mangoes from Gujarat to Mumbai when the driver allegedly lost control of the tempo, causing it to overturn by the roadside. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

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