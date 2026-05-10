Palghar Hit-And-Run: 35-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Rams Motorcycle On NH 60A | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 35-year-old man was killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Shelwali village on the Palghar–Manor stretch of National Highway 60A on Saturday night.

Accident Occurred Near KT Company Premises Within Palghar Municipal Limits

The accident took place near the KT company premises, around six kilometres from Palghar town, within the municipal council limits. Following the collision, the unidentified vehicle fled the scene, and police have launched a search operation using CCTV footage from the area.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Kishor Sukarya Jadhav (35), a resident of Tamsai village near Manor. Jadhav, along with his colleague, had travelled to Palghar railway station on Saturday night to receive a relative arriving from Virar by train.

Three Men Were Returning Triple-Seat on Motorcycle When Speeding Vehicle Hit Them

After picking up the relative, the three men were returning to Tamsai on a motorcycle, reportedly travelling triple-seat, when the speeding unidentified vehicle crashed into them near Shelwali village.

Local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Palghar Rural Hospital. However, doctors declared Jadhav dead on arrival. The two injured — Nana Rahul Gavit of Tamsai and Ankit Kashinath Mali of Virar — were later referred to a government hospital in Silvassa due to the severity of their injuries.

Police Examine CCTV Footage to Trace Fleeing Vehicle & Drive

Police officials said the driver of the offending vehicle escaped immediately after the accident. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

Meanwhile, concerns are rising over the increasing number of road accidents in and around Palghar over the past month. Despite repeated awareness campaigns by the police administration and the installation of digital signboards advising motorists on safe driving practices, many drivers continue to ignore traffic rules, leading to a steady rise in accidents and fatalities.

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