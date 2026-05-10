Shahapur Taluka Faces 46°C Heat & Ecological Collapse; Activists Seek Eco-Sensitive Zone Status |

Thane: Once known for its lush green hills, dense forests, cool climate and abundant natural water resources, Shahapur taluka in Thane district is now staring at an alarming environmental crisis. The mercury touching nearly 46 degrees Celsius this summer has triggered widespread concern among residents and environmentalists, who warn that unchecked ecological destruction could turn Shahapur into a “furnace zone” in the coming years.

Environmental Protection Forum Submits Memorandum to MP Suresh Mhatre:

Against this backdrop, the Environmental Protection Forum submitted a memorandum to MP Suresh Mhatre, demanding immediate intervention at both the state and central government levels to address the rapidly deteriorating environmental conditions in Shahapur and adjoining regions.

The delegation included environmental activists Shankar Khade, Santosh Shinde, Nandakumar Mogre, Dnyaneshwar Talpade, Kamal Bhoir, Kishore Dinkar, Sandhya Patekar and Pramod Patole, among others.

Activists Raise Alarm Over Rising Temperatures, Forest Fires & Tree Felling

Activists expressed deep concern over the rising temperatures, frequent forest fires, indiscriminate tree felling and large-scale hill excavation taking place in the region. They stated that if environmental destruction continues in the name of infrastructure development, Shahapur’s ecological balance could collapse permanently.

Over the last few years, massive tree cutting has reportedly taken place for major infrastructure projects including the widening of the Mumbai-Agra Highway, expansion of the Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli highway corridor, construction linked to the Samruddhi Mahamarg and several other development works. Environmentalists pointed out that decades-old banyan, peepal and umbar trees — known for their ecological significance and cooling effect — have also been felled during these projects.

Compensatory Plantation Norms Remain Confined to Official Records

As per environmental regulations, authorities are required to plant ten trees in place of every tree cut and ensure their protection for at least five years. However, activists alleged that such compensatory plantation norms remain largely confined to official records and are rarely implemented effectively on the ground.

They argued that the sharp reduction in tree cover has severely affected the region’s natural cooling system. Shahapur, once considered a relatively cooler belt even during peak summer, is now witnessing intense heatwave-like conditions.

Memorandum Demands Eco-Sensitive Zone Status for Shahapur Taluka

The memorandum also demanded that Shahapur taluka be declared a special eco-sensitive zone. Environmental groups further called for large-scale plantation of native and shade-giving trees along highways, deployment of modern systems to prevent forest fires, strict regulation of hill excavation activities and employment opportunities for local youth as forest guards and conservation workers.

Activists emphasised that the environmental crisis is no longer limited to forests and biodiversity alone, but is directly linked to water availability, agriculture, public health and the future survival of local communities.

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Development Cannot Come at Cost of Nature, Warn Forum Members

Development is necessary, but it cannot come at the cost of nature members of the forum stated, warning that if corrective measures are not taken immediately, Shahapur and neighbouring areas could face long-term climatic and environmental instability.

Speaking on the issue, MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

It cannot be denied that the ecological balance in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Wada and Murbad regions is being disturbed. Temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in these areas is an extremely serious issue. The Environmental Protection Forum has launched a commendable movement. Based on the memorandum submitted by them, discussions will be held with the District Collector to determine the future course of action he said.

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