Bhiwandi BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule Demands Immediate Revival Of Polluted Kamwari River Under State Rejuvenation Plan |

Bhiwandi: Raising serious concerns over the worsening condition of the Kamwari River flowing through Bhiwandi BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule has urged the Maharashtra government to immediately sanction funds for the river’s revival and conservation. Choughule has submitted a formal representation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding urgent intervention under the Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority.

River Originates Near Depivli Village, Merges Into Vasai Creek After 32-Km Journey

Originating near Depivli village in Kavad area of Bhiwandi Taluka the Kamwari River travels nearly 32 kilometres through rural pockets before entering the limits of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, eventually merging into Vasai Creek. Farmers in the rural belt have traditionally depended on the river for paddy cultivation and seasonal vegetable farming. However, as the river enters urban stretches, unchecked pollution has transformed large portions of it into what locals describe as a filthy drainage channel.

In his representation Choughule highlighted that rampant sewage discharge, dumping of solid waste, encroachments and unplanned urbanisation have severely damaged the river ecosystem. Several drains and untreated sewage lines from the city allegedly flow directly into the river, resulting in alarming levels of water pollution and posing serious threats to public health, biodiversity and the environment.

Kamwari River Is Critical to Bhiwandi's Ecological Balance, Says MLA

The MLA noted that the Kamwari River is not merely a water source but a critical component of Bhiwandi’s ecological balance. During the monsoon, overflowing polluted water leads to flooding, foul smell and health hazards in several low-lying areas. He stressed that immediate restoration efforts are necessary to prevent further environmental degradation and reduce flood risks in the city.

Choughule has demanded that the Kamwari River be formally included under the Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority’s restoration programme and that a special action plan be prepared for its revival. He has sought immediate financial allocation for river cleaning, sewage treatment infrastructure, desilting operations, encroachment removal, green belt development, solid waste management and long-term conservation measures.

MLA Urges CM to Direct Senior Officials for Time-Bound Action

The BJP legislator also urged the Chief Minister to direct senior officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Urban Development Department, Environment Department and the civic administration to coordinate and implement time-bound action on the issues.

Citing past failures Choughule referred to an ambitious river restoration and flood prevention project launched around 2003. The state government had reportedly sanctioned nearly Rs 5 crore to the municipal corporation for desilting the river and constructing protective retaining walls along vulnerable stretches. The civic body had purchased one Poklen machine, two JCBs and 15 dumpers for the project.

Central Awareness Campaign Showed Little Visible Progress on Ground

However, according to local sources, the river cleaning exercise failed to achieve meaningful results and the proposed flood protection walls were never constructed. The machinery allegedly remained unused for years before eventually being sold off as scrap at throwaway prices.

The MLA further questioned the outcome of the Centre’s “Chala Januya Nadila” river awareness campaign conducted during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. During district-level review meetings, officials had claimed that efforts were underway to make the Kamwari River pollution-free and restore its natural flow. Announcements were also made regarding the formation of biodiversity management committees under the district collector’s leadership and digital mapping of the river’s historical and social significance through the District Planning Committee.

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However, Choughule pointed out that there has been little visible progress on the ground and the status of those commitments remains unclear.

Meanwhile, responding to the concerns, Sandeep Patanavar, Executive Engineer of the civic water supply department, said a proposal aimed at stopping sewage discharge into the river has already been sent to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran for technical approval.

“A detailed project report is being prepared for desilting, deepening and beautification of the Kamwari River,” Patanavar stated.

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