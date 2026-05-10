Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde To Launch 2-Month Statewide Tour From May 16 Covering 22 Districts |

Thane, May 10: In a major organisational push ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader and Kalyan MP is set to launch a two-month statewide outreach and organisational strengthening tour beginning May 16.

Extensive Tour to Cover 22 Districts

The extensive political and organisational exercise will continue till July 15 and cover 22 districts and more than 100 Assembly constituencies across the state, with a sharp focus on booth-level mobilisation, cadre coordination and election preparedness.

According to the party, the initiative is aimed at further strengthening the Shiv Sena’s grassroots structure ahead of the local body elections, while also energising booth-level workers and office-bearers across rural and semi-urban Maharashtra.

Direct Interactions Planned With District Chiefs

Party leaders stated that the outreach drive would involve direct interaction with district chiefs, contact heads, deputy district chiefs, taluka heads, branch heads, women’s wing office-bearers, Yuva Sena functionaries, elected representatives and Shiv Sainiks working at the booth level.

The tour assumes significance as it comes at a politically crucial time when major parties in Maharashtra have intensified preparations for the local self-government elections. During the meetings, discussions are expected to revolve around election strategy, organisational restructuring, booth management, coordination mechanisms and strengthening of various party wings.

Special Emphasis on Booth Level Agents & Booth Chiefs Under SIR Campaign

Special emphasis will also be laid on appointments of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and booth chiefs under the party’s SIR campaign, senior leaders said.

Shiv Sena leaders noted that Dr Shrikant Shinde had undertaken a similar organisational exercise before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, during which he toured nearly 65 to 70 Assembly constituencies and held direct interactions with grassroots workers instead of focusing solely on large political rallies.

Strategy Helped Gather Constituency-Level Feedback & Fine-Tune Campaign Planning

Party insiders believe the strategy helped gather constituency-level feedback, understand local political dynamics and fine-tune campaign planning during the Assembly elections.

Following the appointment of Lok Sabha constituency contact heads on March 30, 2026, Dr Shrikant Shinde was assigned responsibility for Mumbai and Thane parliamentary segments. After successfully completing organisational meetings in Mumbai and Thane, he also visited parts of Marathwada and Western Maharashtra to review party affairs and cadre strength.

The upcoming statewide tour is expected to further consolidate the party’s organisational network across multiple regions of Maharashtra.

First Phase in May to Cover Nashik, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Beed, Amravati & Akola

As per the proposed schedule, the first phase of the tour in May will cover Nashik, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Beed, Amravati and Akola districts.

In the second phase during June, the Shiv Sena MP will visit Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Washim, Nanded, Hingoli, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

The final leg of the outreach campaign in July will include Buldhana, Jalna, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Thane and Palghar districts.

Party functionaries said the central objective of the statewide exercise is to ensure stronger organisational penetration at every booth, improve coordination among office-bearers and prepare the cadre machinery well in advance for the forthcoming grassroots electoral battles across Maharashtra.

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