Maharashtra Govt Approves Major Mumbai Police Restructuring: 5 New Regions, 15 Zones & 4 New Police Stations | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major administrative overhaul of the Mumbai Police force, the Maharashtra government has approved the creation of two new police zones as part of a large-scale restructuring of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. According to the Government Resolution issued by the Home Department on December 12, 2025, a region-wise reorganisation of Mumbai Police has now been implemented with the aim of making policing more effective, streamlined and citizen-friendly.

Under the new structure, the names of several police divisions have been changed and police stations have been redistributed under newly created zones. Considering the large slum pockets and the considerable distance between existing police stations, four new police stations will also be established. Mumbai Police will now function under five major regions — South, Central, East, West and North.

South Region

Three zones have been created under the South Region.

South Zone-1 includes Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, MRA Marg, Dongri and Sir J.J. Marg police stations.

South Zone-2 comprises Pydhonie, L.T. Marg, V.P. Road, D.B. Marg, Gamdevi, Malabar Hill and Yellow Gate police stations.

South Zone-3 includes Mumbai Coastal-1, Mumbai Coastal-2, Wadala and Sewri police stations.

Central Region

The Central Region has also been divided into three zones.

Central Zone-1 includes Tardeo, Nagpada, Agripada, Byculla, Worli and N.M. Joshi Marg police stations.

Central Zone-2 consists of Bhoiwada, Kalachowki, Matunga, R.A.K. Marg, Sion, Antop Hill and Wadala T.T. police stations.

Central Zone-3 includes Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Shahunagar, Dharavi and Kurla police stations.

East Region

Major changes have also been made in the East Region.

East Zone-1 includes Govandi, Trombay, RCF, Mankhurd, Deonar and Shivajinagar police stations.

The newly formed East Zone-2 comprises Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, V.B. Nagar, Ghatkopar, Asalpha, Pant Nagar, Tilaknagar, Vikhroli and Maharashtra Nagar police stations.

East Zone-3 includes Parksite, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Navghar police stations.

West Region

Under the West Region, West Zone-1 includes BKC, Kherwadi, Nirmal Nagar, Golibar, Vakola, Vile Parle, Airport and Sahar police stations.

West Zone-2, considered the largest zone, includes Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu, D.N. Nagar, Andheri, Sakinaka, Powai, Versova, Oshiwara, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar police stations.

West Zone-3 has also been reorganised under the new administrative structure.

North Region

A new North Zone-1 has been created, while the existing Zone-11 and Zone-12 have been redesignated as North Zone-2 and North Zone-3 respectively.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the new structure is expected to strengthen law and order management, improve policing efficiency and ensure faster public service delivery.

With the restructuring, Mumbai Police will now have 15 zones across five regions, with each zone headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Earlier, the city had 13 zones, including the Port Zone.

The new structure is as follows:

North Region

DCP North Zone-1

DCP North Zone-2

DCP North Zone-3

West Region

DCP West Zone-1

DCP West Zone-2

DCP West Zone-3

East Region

DCP East Zone-1

DCP East Zone-2

DCP East Zone-3

Central Region

DCP Central Zone-1

DCP Central Zone-2

DCP Central Zone-3

South Region

DCP South Zone-1

DCP South Zone-2

DCP South Zone-3

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