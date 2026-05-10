Mumbai Comic Con 2026 Returns With SWAT Kats Creators, Solo Leveling Stars & Epic Cosplay |

​Mumbai Comic Con made a spectacular return to the city with fans gathering at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, during the weekend to take part in the ultimate celebration of pop culture.

Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026

​Mumbai’s best cosplayers competed in the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2026 as crowds gathered across booths of global and Indian creators, connecting over art and storytelling. International guest Ramón K. Pérez, known for The Amazing Spider-Man, All-New Hawkeye, and Stillwater, met fans and shared insights during his “Creators Across the World” panel with Abhijeet Kini.

Following the overwhelming response from last year, legendary duo Yvon and Christian Tremblay, creators of the iconic animated series SWAT Kats, returned to India for the second year in a row to meet their fans.

British Artist Harry Hambley (Ketnipz) Charms Audiences With Bean Character

​British artist Harry Hambley, widely known for his Instagram page Ketnipz, also delighted audiences during his panel session today. As the creator of the lovable pink character “Bean,” his simple, funny, and relatable comics about everyday emotions have made him hugely popular online.

​This year’s Mumbai edition turned into a paradise for anime lovers. The Solo Leveling panel featured Taito Ban, the Japanese voice of Sung Jinwoo, producer Atsushi Kaneko, and Rajesh Shukla, the Hindi voice of Sung Jinwoo. The trio shared their experiences and later interacted with fans at the Crunchyroll booth, creating a memorable experience for anime enthusiasts.

Anime Theme Singer Hiroshi Kitadani Performs Iconic 'We Are!' From One Piece

​Adding to the excitement, anime theme singer Hiroshi Kitadani performed popular anime songs on stage, including the iconic One Piece opening, “We Are!”. Following the anime craze, DJ Kazu, a prominent Japanese DJ known for anime music, is set to perform on the second day of Mumbai Comic Con.

​Day 1 on Saturday kicked off with chants and cheers as fans queued up to experience the ultimate pop-culture weekend.

Folklore Thriller 'Vvana' Unveiled & 'Ek Ladi Pav' Live Show Brings Laughs

One of the day’s biggest highlights was the unveiling of Vvana, a folklore-driven thriller. The Comic Con Variety Vault brought interactive crowd moments and spontaneous comedy as ‘Ek Ladi Pav’ turned its signature unscripted banter into a live show, with Siddhartha Shetty and Tushar Poojari riffing on Mumbai life, nostalgia, and everyday chaos. Rising Mumbai rapper 99Side (Yash Dandge) delivered a high-energy performance while Mooz, one of India’s first-generation graffiti artists, created a live graffiti piece in real time.

​Other attractions included a dedicated second panel stage featuring the book launch of Shambhu and Simba, a prop-making workshop, a miniature pottery session by U and V Works, a creative storytelling session, and a live doodle collaboration between Doodlenath and Ubharta Kalakar by Dhruv, offering fans plenty of ways to engage and explore.

​The show floor turned into a runway for cosplayers, who wowed visitors with stunning outfits as fans stopped for photos and videos. The event was presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, powered by Crunchyroll, and supported by the Government of Maharashtra Industries Department and MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade, and Investment Facilitation Cell).

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