Maharashtra Tops NCRB 2024 Report In Child Crimes, Corruption & Economic Offences; Mumbai 2nd In Crimes Against Women | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as one of the leading states in several categories of crime, including crimes against women, offences against minors, economic fraud, corruption and cybercrime, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report. The report has raised serious concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state, particularly after Mumbai ranked second in the country, after Delhi, in crimes against women.

Mumbai Ranks Second After Delhi in Crimes Against Women

According to the report, Mumbai recorded as many as 6,358 cases of crimes against women in 2024. Among the 19 metropolitan cities with populations exceeding 20 lakh, Delhi topped the list with 13,396 cases, while Mumbai stood second. Other major cities in Maharashtra also reported high numbers, with Pune registering 2,631 cases and Nagpur 1,513 cases. Among all states, Maharashtra ranked second after Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 47,954 crimes against women reported during the year.

Maharashtra has also topped the country in crimes against children. The state recorded 24,171 cases related to atrocities, sexual abuse and other offences against minors, while Uttar Pradesh ranked second with 22,222 cases. In the list of cities, Mumbai recorded 3,374 such cases, second only to Delhi, intensifying concerns over child safety in the state.

Maharashtra Also Leads in Corruption-Related Offences

The report further stated that Maharashtra ranked first in corruption-related offences. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 721 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2024. In addition, the ACB conducted 683 trap operations resulting in public servants being caught allegedly accepting bribes, the highest number reported in the country.

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Mumbai also figured prominently in economic offences, recording 7,771 cases. The city ranked among the highest in the country in fraud and financial scam cases. In cybercrime cases, Maharashtra ranked fourth among states, while Mumbai stood second among cities after Bengaluru.

Crimes Against Senior Citizens & Custodial Deaths Remain High

Crimes against senior citizens also remained a concern, with Maharashtra recording 4,918 such cases, placing it second after Madhya Pradesh. In custodial deaths, Maharashtra reported 10 cases, second only to Gujarat.

However, the NCRB clarified in its report that the rise in crime figures should not be viewed solely as a reflection of police failure. The bureau noted that initiatives such as e-FIR facilities, women’s help desks and online complaint mechanisms have encouraged more citizens to come forward and register complaints, contributing to the increase in reported cases.

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