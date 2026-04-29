Mumbai Accident Video: Elderly Woman Dies After Being Hit By Dumper Truck In Bandra

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Bandra area, where a dumper truck allegedly hit an elderly woman, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on the busy SV Road near Saayba Hotel in the afternoon at around 3 pm.

According to the Bandra Buzz report, the driver allegedly knocked her down and fled the scene, and the woman was left critically injured with severe head trauma. Visuals also showed people gathering in the area as the woman was seen in pool of blood. However, before any help could arrive, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

A case was registered, and the Bandra Police are searching for the dumper truck driver who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, recently, many incidents of dumper truck driver accidents have come to light. On April 12, two men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East after a speeding dumper rammed into their motorcycle from behind.

Prior to that, a woman was killed in a road accident in Chembur after being hit by a dumper truck near Sanatan Vidyalaya Road, close to Chembur Camp Bus Stop. The dumper driver allegedly hit the victim, causing fatal injuries.

In March, a 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dahisar East after a dumper truck hit his motorcycle. The man died during treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, and the driver was also arrested.

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