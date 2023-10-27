Palghar: ACB Traps Public Prosecutor In Bribery Case | File pic

Palghar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a government public prosecutor (PP) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 for issuing a report about acquittal in a case in District Sessions Court in Palghar. The accused had demanded ₹10,000 for this report.

The complainant aged 44 is a police personnel who had a case registered against him in 2015 with charges under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. He was acquitted in June 2023 by the Sessions Court of Palghar. The complainant required the current status of his case and had approached the additional government public prosecutor Sunil Baburao Sawant (age 51) for this report who in turn had demanded ₹10,000 for the same.

The ACB Palghar Unit laid a trap and caught the PP while he was accepting the bribe amount of ₹7,000 today.

