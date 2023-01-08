Palghar: 300 encroachers remove their encroachments from on Gairan land spontaneously

Representational Image | FP Photo

With the demolition drive of encouragement on Gairan (grazing land) going on in Palghar Taluka, about 300 encroachers have spontaneously removed their illegal structures. During this drive, about 150 acres of grazing land is free from encroachment.

The demolition of the encroachment started in the last week of December. This was following the directions given by Supreme Court and which were followed by the orders of the state government. The revenue department of Palghar Taluka had initiated a demolition drive in the Palghar Nagarparishad area, Kelwe Road and Betegaon near Boisar.

Read Also Pawar demands Sattar’s resignation in connection with Gairan land allotment

Enchorchments removed before demolition drives

The demolition drive was restricted to a limited area due to the unavailability of the police force which is engaged in a police recruitment drive till Jan 19. But many encroachers who had noted the mood of the taluka administration decided to remove the encroachments by themselves.

160 from Palm, 50 from Nandgaon, 30 from Aalewadi and 17 from Gundavali Grampanchayat areas, all of which come in Tarapur Revenue Circle of Paghar taluka, encroachers used their prudence to remove their commercial sheds, houses, chawls spontaneously. The vacated grazing land amounts to more than 150 acres.

The demolition drive on grazing land is going on in the Palghar district as per the availability of the police force and manpower for this purpose.

Now vacated land will be used for a meaningful purpose

As the encroachment on grazing land is getting demolished it will be difficult for the local self-government to keep if encroachment free as there are no financial provisions to fence this big area of land. Taking this into consideration the District Collector Govind Bodke told FPJ that such land will be given to government departments who have not been land by CIDCO for their office in Palghar as per their demands.