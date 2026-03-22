Palghar: 3 Family Members Killed In Hit-And-Run On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Palghar: In a tragic hit-and-run accident, three members of the same family lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway near Waghoba Khind in Dhekale village on Saturday evening around 7 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Shankar Maghi, Vandana Maghi, and Surya Maghi. All three were travelling together on a motorcycle when a heavy vehicle rammed into them from behind at high speed.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle was completely destroyed, throwing the victims onto the road and killing them on the spot. Passing motorists immediately informed the highway authorities.

Police teams from the Highway Police and Manor Police Station reached the scene and shifted the bodies to Manor Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident. Police have launched a search operation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby stretches of the highway to identify the vehicle and apprehend the accused.

The Waghoba Khind area is known to be accident-prone, with frequent incidents reported due to overspeeding and challenging road conditions, raising concerns among daily commuters.

In a separate incident on the same highway near Varai in Palghar, six vehicles collided on Saturday morning allegedly due to an illegally constructed speed breaker. Locals claim that the speed breaker was installed by a contractor to facilitate ongoing bridge work, despite regulations prohibiting such structures on national highways.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

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