Raymond's Gautam Hari Singhania Injured In Speedboat Accident In Maldives, Recovering In Mumbai Hospital

Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania | X @InstaBharat

New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania has suffered minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives and is currently recovering in Mumbai, his spokesperson said on Friday.

According to a report from the Maldives, a speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning.

Singhania was among the tourists, and two other Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, are understood to be missing, and search operations are on.

Singhania has been rescued.

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Confirming the development, a spokesperson of Singhania said, "Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai." The spokesperson further said, "We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends." As per the media report, seven people were on board the speedboat. They include two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, and five men from India.

Citing police, the report said five persons were swept into the sea, which included a woman from Russia and four men from India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)