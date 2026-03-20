 Caught On Camera: BSc Student Shot Dead Inside Uday Pratap College Campus In Varanasi
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Caught On Camera: BSc Student Shot Dead Inside Uday Pratap College Campus In Varanasi

A 23-year-old BSc student, Surya Pratap Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight at a college in Varanasi, triggering panic on campus. A video shows him running before gunshots are heard. The accused, identified as Manjeet, allegedly threatened others and fled. Police have formed multiple teams to track him down.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
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Varanasi: A shocking incident of violence has come to light at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi. A 23-year-old student was shot dead in broad daylight, sending shockwaves across the campus. The victim has been identified as Surya Pratap Singh. He was a BSc student and a resident of Ghazipur.

The video of the incident has surfaced. It shows the deceased running as fellow students record from outside the classroom. Gunshots can then be heard, triggering students to run inside the classroom in panic.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet, a second-year BA student from the Chandmari area. Reportedly, Manjeet also threatened others at gunpoint before fleeing. Some witnesses claimed that one or two accomplices may have been involved in the attack. He reportedly discarded the pistol in a garbage heap.

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Preliminary probe suggest that the motive for the murder was personal enmity between the students. Police have formed six teams to track down the accused and his associates.

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