Mumbai University Revises Third-Year BA, BSc, BCom Exam Schedule Due To CET 2026 Exam Overlap; Check Official Notification Here

Mumbai University Exam: The University of Mumbai has rescheduled several third-year semester exams after their original dates clashed with the Maharashtra government's State Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026. According to media reports, the decision was made to avoid scheduling conflicts for students taking both the university exams and the entrance test.

Mumbai University Exam: Courses Affected

The revised schedule applies to the following courses:

BCom

BA

BSc

BSc Computer Science

BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC)

BA under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE)

Originally, these exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 10 and March 17, 2026.



Mumbai University Exam: Revised Exam Dates

Following the revision as stated in the notification:

The BCom (Choice Based) exam earlier scheduled for March 27, 2026 will now be held on April 4, 2026.

Remaining third-year exams for BA, BSc, BSc (Computer Science), BAMMC, and BA (CDOE) will now be conducted between April 9 and April 15, 2026.

Dr Pooja Raundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, issued the circular announcing the changes. The university has directed principals of all affiliated colleges in the Commerce, Management, Science, Technology, Arts, and CDOE streams to notify students of the revised exam dates.

Mumbai University Exam: Semester 6 Exams Also Rescheduled

Other university exams have also been impacted by the CET schedule. Exams for semester six will now begin on April 9 and April 16, 2026, instead of April 1 and April 8, as originally planned. Numerous courses in the Commerce, Science, and Arts streams, including management courses and specialized B.Com programs, are affected by the updated dates.

The CET schedule has also affected the Semester 6 examination timetable.

New Semester 6 Exam Start Dates

Commerce Stream

Earlier Start Date: April 1, 2026

Revised Start Date: April 9, 2026

Science Stream

Earlier Start Date: April 8, 2026

Revised Start Date: April 16, 2026

According to the university, a comprehensive updated schedule will be posted on its official website shortly. For more information, students are urged to review the revised schedule and maintain contact with their individual colleges.

Check Official Notification Here