Palghar: 1 Dead, 11 Rescued After Boat Carrying Construction Materials Capsizes Mid-Sea Near Arnala

Representative Image/ PTI

Palghar: A 30-year-old man drowned after a fishing boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

While the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the body of the man was fished out this morning, the official said.

A boat carrying 12 persons with construction materials from Arnala jetty capsized mid-sea around 7.30 pm on Sunday, Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI.

11 Rescued By Local Fishermen & Police

Local fishermen, police and personnel from the ports department managed to rescue 11 persons, but one person was missing, he said.

A helicopter was engaged for the search operation on Monday evening, and the body of Sanjay Mukne was found this morning, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from the Arnala police station said.

Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell, said the boat was ferrying construction material when it hit another vessel and capsized.