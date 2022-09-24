'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Pune: Eknath Shinde reacts to PFI protests, says 'not on land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday reacted sharply after a video surfaced on social media, which showed that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune.

The CM said that “anti-national” slogans will not be tolerated on “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land”.

“No amount of condemnation for the sort of anti-national ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans that have been raised in Pune, is enough. Police will definitely take appropriate action but such slogans will not be tolerated on Shivaji’s land,” Eknath Shinde tweeted on his official handle.

What about the video?

The video shows that the slogan was raised a couple of times when the PFI activists were being bundled into a police vehicle as part of their detention during the protest held today.

The PFI had organised the protest outside the district collector office to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists. During the protest, the police detained around 40 protesters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Pune Police said?

The Pune police said they were investigating the matter.

"We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

An offence against more than 60 protesters has been registered at the Bundgarden police station for organising the agitation without permission, for unlawful assembly and for blocking the road, another official said.

BJP leaders react:

Devendra Fadnavis said, "If anyone raises a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Maharashtra or in India, then that person will not be spared and action will be taken against them. We will find them out wherever they may be and will take action against them."

Senior BJP leader and former state minister Chandrakant Patil said, "Overall, the case (against PFI) is very sensitive as far as national security is concerned and the agencies concerned are already doing their work. The home minister and the deputy CM have taken cognisance and appropriate action will be taken." Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans should remember that they will not be spared. He also demanded a ban on the PFI.

"To all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune.. Chun chun ke marenge.. Itna yaad rakana!!! #BanPfi," he said.

Another BJP MLA Ram Satpute sought a strict action against those who raised slogans, and said the Pune police should arrest them.

Read Also Pune: More than 60 booked for holding protest over action against PFI