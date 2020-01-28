Owaisi addresses anti-CAA protest at Jhula Maidan

Mumbai: "I will live and die in my nation as a Hindustani Muslim and no power in the world will snatch that away from me," exclaimed AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest held at Byculla's Jhula Maidan. Thousands of muslim citizens and a large number of women had gathered at this protest. In his speech, Barrister Owaisi said, "Mumbai's muslims must recall Yusuf Mehar Ali's Quit India movement against Britishers. We must unite and call a Quit Modi and Quit BJP." "In India Today's survey, 41 per cent Indians don't want CAA to be implemented," he added.

Speaking on the CAA, he said, "CAA is against Constitution's Article 14. I call this act "kaala kanoon" because no law ever in India's history was created on the basis of religion. CAA is a black mark on India's democracy.

On Assam's National Register of Citizen (NRC), Owaisi questioned, "Bengali speaking Hindus were given citizenship in Assam, but Muslims were neglected. Why such discrimination, Mr Modi? NPR and NRC are two sides of a same coin. Women will suffer more if these two are implemented." Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Anurag Thakur in his speech.

Owaisi concluded the protest with the recitation of Preamble of the Constitution.