OHE Collapse Disrupts Mumbai's Western Railway Services Amid Cyclone Biparjoy; Restoration Work Complete | representative pic

Mumbai: Amid the possible effect of the oncoming severe cyclone Biparjoy, Western Railway services were affected between 2pm to 5pm. The services have now been restored. An overhead equipment (OHE) mast had collapsed between Vaitarna and Virar stations at 2pm on Saturday, causing significant disruptions to UP local train services as well as long-distance train services in the section. Although, as per railway officials, the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Notably, a bridge belonging to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is currently under construction in the vicinity.

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said earlier today.

Railway officials take prompt action for restoration

Prompt action was taken as railway officials swiftly reached the site to assess the situation and initiate restoration work. According to a Western Railway (WR) official, the OHE mast detached from its foundation near bridge no. 90 on the Vaitarna-Virar UP line.

The WR official stated that the affected section was made fit for service after necessary repairs. Urgency was given to the restoration work, with officials working diligently to rectify the situation and minimise the impact on rail traffic.

The disruption in train services for the affected time period inconvenienced both commuters relying on UP local trains in the area and passengers traveling on long-distance trains passing through this section.