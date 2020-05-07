Over 6k foreigners flew home from Mumbai international airport in last 14 days

PRIYANKA NAVALKAR

Mumbai

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the repatriation of 2,405 passengers with 13 evacuation flights between April 22 to May 5, in the last 14 days. These passengers were successfully sent to their home countries after being duly screened for coronavirus.

The GVK-MIAL-managed CSMIA had evacuated over 3,700 passengers on 20 flights, from 25 March to April 14, carrying stranded passengers from Mumbai to their country of origin. Despite the nationwide lockdown being extended, the CSMIA facilitated repatriation of 2,405 passengers, on 13 flights from April 22 to May 5.

A spokesperson from the GVK MIAL told The Free Press Journal, "Working side-by-side with the aviation community and the respective embassies, CSMIA has facilitated the return of stranded passengers from Mumbai to destinations such as Amsterdam, Atlanta, Stockholm, Christchurch, Riyadh, Doha, Don Mueang, Colombo, Paro, Dhaka and London, to name a few."

All passengers entering the premises of the Mumbai international airport, went through a stringent screening process, from before they entered the airport until the time they boarded their flights. Furthermore, the airport authorities ensured that social distancing was maintained and the passengers wore masks throughout their journey.

In case a passenger was found symptomatic or Covid-19 positive, they were rushed to the quarantine centres at the airport. The airport authorities also assigned personnel to assist travellers at self-check-in kiosks to help passengers with the boarding copy and other details, apart from stationing hand sanitisers at all 'touchpoints'.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the CSMIA has also formulated SOPs for the post-lockdown safety of passengers, which include social distancing, stringent thermal screening, positioning temporary quarantine centres and continued sanitisation and disinfection of the airport, to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers, once operations resume.