Over 2.28 lakh students appear for NEET

Over 2.28 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) entrance examination in Maharashtra on Sunday for admission to medical and pharmacy undergraduate (UG) programmes. Students state that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures inside the examination centres were well maintained.

The NEET examination was conducted finally after a trial in the Supreme Court (SC) was held on the question whether it should be conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students were against the examination being conducted amidst the pandemic. Others were in support of the examination to be conducted because they did not want to wait any longer or delay their admission.

Both students and parents said the safety measures and SOP at various examination centres were well maintained. Nidhi Jain, a student said, "We were provided with hand sanitisers inside the examination centre. Also, physical distance was maintained as we were seated at alternate benches leaving space in between."

Suraj Juneja, another student said, "The SOPs were followed inside examination centres. Some parents crowded outside. I am just glad that the examination was conducted in a safe environment. I was scared to appear for the examination when the coronavirus cases are increasing every day in Maharashtra."

Around 15, 97,433 students appeared at 3,842 examination centres in India, out of which around 2,28,914 appeared at 615 centres in Maharashtra. The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2pm to 5pm. Some students were given the question paper at 2:30 pm at some centres, but were given extra time of 20 minutes.