Over 13,000 booked for lockdown violations in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have booked a total of 13,758 people for violating lockdown, of which 8,244 were arrested and later released on bail. On the other hand, over 3,634 were issued notices and the remaining 1,880 accused are absconding and the police are on the look for them. All these accused were prosecuted under Section 188 for disobedience of orders.

Mumbai Police registered 102 new cases on Thursday, taking the toll of registered offences to 6,879, from March 20. Despite the lockdown in place to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, however, the citizens continue to defy the laws of lockdown and break the rules right, left and centre.

Police said, the most number of cases were reported in Central Mumbai, which were against shopkeepers who refused to shut their establishment amid lockdown despite directives from the civic body. Apart from central Mumbai, where over 96 shopkeepers were booked for violations, it was followed by western, northern and eastern Mumbai with 84, 52 and four cases of violations committed by shopkeepers respectively.