Over 100 students storm FYJC admission office demanding last chance to secure seats

Mumbai: Over 100 students stormed the office of the deputy director managing First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admissions on Tuesday as the final admission round began on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis. This round will go on till October 17, as it is the last chance for students who have not managed to secure seats till now.

On Tuesday, after a large number of students stormed the admission office, the officials issued them tokens to ensure they all get a chance. Many were seen standing in long queues for over six hours, as it was their last chance to secure admissions. Some students had not registered for the online admission process, while few others had filled only part 1 of the form with general information and few others could not access the website due to technical errors.

Aman Agwan, a student from Malad, revealed, he did not fill the registration form for three months because he had family issues. Agwan said, “There were major health issues in my family and I had to travel to Delhi and that is why I could not fill my application.” While Santosh Wadkar, a parent from Ghatkopar, said, “We could not fill the online form due to technical errors, as the system did not allow me to login.”

In addition, some students could not apply because their revaluation results were delayed, while others cancelled their admissions despite being allotted seats. Devika Pawar, a student from Andheri, said, “I was allotted a seat in a college but it was far away from my house, so I cancelled my admission. But now, I am scared as this is the final round and I will lose an academic year if I do not secure a seat.” While, Ankush Chaurasia, a student from Sewri, said, “My school gave me my results this morning, as there were some errors in my marksheet.”

All the students will be awarded admissions till October 17, claimed Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai region. Ahire said, “Some of these are ATKT students who have received their results rather late. We will allot seats to all students who are applying, as we still have vacant seats in junior colleges.”

Total admissions till now - 2,18,132

Number of Students admitted through online process - 1,69,321

Minority quota admissions - 30,559

Management quota - 8,621

In-house quota - 9,631

Total number of seats - Over 3.10 lakhs approximately