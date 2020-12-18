Outstation passengers can board local trains in Mumbai

Long-distance train passengers with valid confirmed tickets for any outstation train have been permitted to travel in suburban trains on Mumbai adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

This comes after the state government in a letter on December 15 requesting to allow outstation passengers arriving or leaving the city should be allowed to board special suburban services operated by the Central and Western Railways to reach the respective railway stations.

Railway officials said the Ministry of Railways have given a green signal to allow long distance passengers but with conditions and need to follow the COVID-19 protocols in the local train and railway premises.

“Such passengers who have a valid confirmed ticket for any outstation train may be allowed to buy a non-return local train ticket and travel by local train to the boarding point from anywhere in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 6 hours prior to the time of departure of the train on that particular day,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR, said, “Passengers de-boarding from an outstation train on any particular day can buy a non-return local train ticket and travel to any point in Mumbai and MMR region till 6 hours from the time of de-boarding on that particular day subject to display of confirmed ticket for that days arrival/travel.”

Moreover, the railway authorities have appealed that the passengers as permitted by the Ministry of Railways and government of Maharashtra are only allowed to travel by suburban trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination. Others are requested not to rush the station.