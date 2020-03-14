Elgar Parishad case: Our situation worse after NIA took over case; Arun Ferreira tells court

Mumbai: Activist Arun Ferreira, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, told a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court that the situation (of the accused) has worsened after NIA took over the case.

While in Pune’s Yerawada jail, they were allowed to keep their chargesheets in their cells. In the Taloja jail in Thane, they are lodged in the general barracks where there is no space for chargesheets, he said.

Ferreira had told the court last month, during the first production of the accused before the city court after the case was shifted from Pune, that in the city’s Arthur Road jail they were not allowed to keep their chargesheets as the jail authorities claimed space issues. The activist had requested a court order allowing them to keep their chargesheets.